LIAT resumes St. Maarten flights on December 31

Two LIAT ATR airplanes seen at Antigua’s VC Bird airport. Photo: LIAT

St. John’s, Antigua- Antigua-based carrier LIAT will resume flights to St. Maarten and Antigua as of December 31, 2020.

The resumption of flights comes after a big restructuring of the airline, which saw a reduction of planes from 7 ATR Aircraft to only 3 now. The restructured and much smaller LIAT will only have 2 shareholder governments still participating in the airline: Antigua and Dominica.







Resumption of flights to Tortola, St. Kitts and Barbados are also planned. The airlines expresses hope to add more destinations to her route network.

