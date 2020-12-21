- 22Shares
St. John’s, Antigua- Antigua-based carrier LIAT will resume flights to St. Maarten and Antigua as of December 31, 2020.
The resumption of flights comes after a big restructuring of the airline, which saw a reduction of planes from 7 ATR Aircraft to only 3 now. The restructured and much smaller LIAT will only have 2 shareholder governments still participating in the airline: Antigua and Dominica.
Resumption of flights to Tortola, St. Kitts and Barbados are also planned. The airlines expresses hope to add more destinations to her route network.
Also read:
- In a matter of days: Two New Books about life on St. Eustatius
- LIAT resumes St. Maarten flights on December 31
- Arrest on Saba for violating the Opium Act
- No new positive case of Covid-19 Bonaire
- Whales in Bonaire