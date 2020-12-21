Whales in Bonaire

- 1Share
Kralendijk – Bonaire has two species of whales. Marine biologists and rangers deployed a hydrophone in the marine park. All of the marine mammals sounds such as whales and dolphins that are recorded in the coming year will be analyzed in order to learn more about which species frequent Bonaire, which times of the year they pass by and possibly where they migrate to and from.
Sourced from STINAPA Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Bonaire.STINAPA
