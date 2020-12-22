1 new positive case of Covid-19 Bonaire











Kralendijk – There is 1 additional positive case of Covid-19. On December 22nd 2020 there are 2 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 151 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in hospital.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.







Also read