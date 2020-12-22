Saba CVQ Early Childhood Education training continues









The Bottom, Saba – Sourced from the Public Entity of Saba, sabagov.nl Bulletin December 2020. A second group of staff of the Laura Linzey Day Care Center and the After School Care Organization in September started the two-year training Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) level 2 Early Childhood Education (ECE) at the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS). 14 staff members of the day care and five from the after-school care are working towards their qualifications in ECE. The first group of staff successfully completed the first year of studies and have begun the second and final year of study. The first group is expected to finish in July 2021.

