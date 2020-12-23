2 new Covid-19 cases Bonaire

- 3Shares
Kralendijk – Of the 16 people tested for Covid-19, 2 people got a positive result. The source and contact investigation is still ongoing. On December 23th there are 4 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 151 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in the hospital.
Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.
