As of December 29: Negative PCR test required for flights to The Netherlands

A KLM plane arriving in Bonaire out of Amsterdam. Photo: BES-Reporter.com

Kralendijk- As of December 29th, a negative PCR test result will be mandatory to be able to board a flight to the Netherlands.

Contrary to the earlier situation, this will also be mandatory for all Dutch Nationals returning home from a stay abroad.







The Dutch Government also indicates that a 10-day ‘home quarantine’ upon arrival in The Netherlands is ‘strongly recommended’, also the case of a negative PCR result before departure.

It is not clear as of yet if there will be an exemption of this requirement for flights out of the BES-Islands of even the broader Dutch Caribbean.