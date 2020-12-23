Hennyson Thielman Sworn in as new Commisioner









1 Share

Kralendijk- Hennyson Thielman (MPB) is the new Commissioner for Economy and Finance in the Executive Council of the Public Entity Bonaire.

The swearing in took place during an Island Council Meeting on Tuesday. Thielman is taking over the role as Commissioner from MPB Party Leader Elvis Tjin Asjoe.







While new in his capacity as Commissioner, Thielman is not completely new to the field. As policy advisor to Tjin Asjoe, he is already aware of various aspects of the portfolio of the Commissioner.

Proud

The MPB party expressed satisfaction with Thielman as new commissioner. “We are very proud of Thielman as new Commissioner. We know Thielmand and we are confident that he will do a good job in this new role”, said MPB in a press statement on Wednesday.

The other two Commissioners on the Executive Council are Nina den Heyer (also MPB) and James Kroon (UPB).

Also read: