Changes to BES Health Insurance as of 2021

Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius -Effective from the 1st of January 2021, the Healthcare Insurance Claims Regulation BES will be amended. Several new allowances are implemented and some are adjusted. The compensation of partial dental prostheses and Covid-19 restorative care are new.

Partial dental prostheses







As of the 1st of January 2021, partial dentures for the teeth will be compensated. It regards prostheses that replace missing molars or teeth. Those prostheses must be removable. Therefore, it does not concern bridges or crowns. This is an extension of the regulation, because so far only full dentures were reimbursed.

Restorative care Covid-19

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, health insurance has been expanded to include restorative care. This care is intended for people who have experienced a serious Covid infection. They will be compensated for care if they are referred by a general practitioner or specialist and are able to submit a positive test result to the medical advice team of Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands. These Covid patients are entitled to:

a maximum of 50 physiotherapy or remedial therapy treatments;

10 hours of ergotherapy;

7 hours of informative sessions about nutrition and eating habits with a medical purpose.

There is a maximum of six months. If necessary, a request for extension can be submitted to the medical advice team. Such an extension is for a maximum of 6 months. This also applies to people who have already experienced a serious Covid-19 infection in 2020.

COPD exercise therapy

Exercise therapy for people with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) will be possible for more COPD patients as of the 1st of January 2021. The general practitioner is able to elaborate on the exact terms and conditions.

For more information about the amendment to the Healthcare Insurance Claims Regulations 2021, please click on the link below: https://zoek.officielebekendmakingen.nl/stcrt-2020-65241.html

