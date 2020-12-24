Traditional Fire Work Saba on Monday December 28









The show this year will start at 7 PM.

The Bottom, Saba- Residents of can again look forward to a professional firework display at the airport this year.

The annual firework show this year will take place on Monday, December 28, at 7:00pm. The event is especially for families, children and the elderly who otherwise might not see the fireworks display on New Year’s Eve.







Monday’s display is being financed by the Public Entity Saba with sponsoring of Saba Electric SEC, local telecommunication company Satel and Choi Enterprises.

Police Force KPCN and the Fire Department have been informed about the event and will provide assistance where needed. A road closure will be in place for people’s safety. The public is asked to park above Stanford’s house, on the left side of the road, facing up. According to the public entity, this will create a safer atmosphere in the event emergency vehicles have to pass or an evacuation is needed.

