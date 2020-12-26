Alida Francis: ‘Getting through this together’









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Acting Government Commissioner Alida Francis said on Christmas Eve that residents of St. Eustatius are a ‘resilient’ people and that together, the residents would get through the difficult Covid-19 crisis.

The acting Government Commissioners made her comments on Christmas Eve. “2020 will be a year forever engraved in all our memories as it has fundamentally challenged the way we do business. Last year around this time, it was impossible to foresee all the changes and challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to virtually every aspect of our lives”.







Francis also said she realized that the Government had to take unpopular measures at times in light of the Covid-19 crisis, but they had to be taken to protect the population.

Social Solidarity

According to Francis, in spite of everything that has happened this year, the the meaning of Christmas has not changed. “Christmas is about the expression of love and compassion. It is a time of reflection, of reverence, a time to reconnect with the ones we love. As an island, we must deepen social solidarity. Let us continue to reach out to others and provide comfort and support where we can, promote love, generosity and compassion during this festive season. That’s the true spirit of Christmas”, said Francis.

Covid-prevention

Francis warned that as the island celebrated Christmas, everyone should still adhere to the rules regarding Covid-prevention. “We must at all times adhere to Covid-19 regulations and protocols to ensure that each one of us takes responsibility to prevent the spread of this disease. While we have done fairly good thus far we cannot afford to be complacent and let our guard down”.

