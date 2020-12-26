Majority of BES-Reporter Readers would take Covid-19 Vaccine









According to a Reader Poll executed by BES-Reporter and Linkels Analytica, most readers of the online News site would opt for vaccination with one of the available Covid-vaccines.

The online Poll, which could be filled out in a time frame of 48 hours, was filled out by 56 respondents. It should be noted that this is a relatively small group and that, therefore, results should be interpreted with some caution.







Of the 56 respondents, 54% indicated they would take the vaccine. 18% of respondents said they were still in doubt, while 29% said they would not take the vaccine.

On St. Eustatius the results are closer than is the case in the overall group, or on other islands. Of the 26 respondents on St. Eustatius, 42% said they would take a vaccine, 38% said they would not, while 19% described themselves as ‘still in doubt’.

On Saba of the 8 respondents 75% said they would opt for vaccination, while 25% said they would not. On Saba nobody described themselves as still in doubt.

Most respondents feel that it would be reasonable to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination in order to visit the island. 54% of all respondents agree with such requirement, 29% does not and 18% is still in doubt. There seems to be a strong correlation between the willingness of respondents to take a Covid-19 vaccine themselves, and the feeling about a possible requirement for visitors of a vaccination to be allowed to enter the island.