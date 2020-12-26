PLP Organizes Family Fun Day on December 27









1 Share

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Progressive Labor Party will organize a Family Day on Sunday, December 27.

The family day will start at 1 PM and ends at 7 PM and is held at the GTI playground. Music will be the Turbulanzz Band, which will start their presentation at 3 PM.







The PLP has every reason to celebrate. Not only did the party win the October 21 Island Council elections, but they have turned out to be the most stable political force on the island. Both DP and UPC have had internal turmoil with candidates leaving the party in disarray.

Also read: