Contracts for Roadside Cleaning Statia not adapted since 2006

Road side cleaning is important for the overall appearance of the island, according to Sneek. Foto: BES-Reporter.com

Oranjestad- The contracts for companies who are in charge of roadside cleaning have not been updated since the year 2006. This is noted by councilman Koos Sneek is his Action Plan.

According to Sneek, presently 3 companies are cleaning the roads and roadsides on a regular basis. The councilman feels this work needs to continue, as it helps to create a healthy living environment and it

improves the image of our island.







“The contracts and related compensation for this work has not been adjusted since March 2006. Double digit inflation particularly over the past 10 years more than justifies a review of the contracts. When we want to demand a quality job, the reward must be corresponding”, says Sneek.

