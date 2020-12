2 Shares

Two personas are in detention this evening after a persecution and warning shots.

Kralendijk- According to information received from Bonaire Government, this evening saw the arrest of two citizens in Rincon.

A car with two occupants ignored an order by Police to stop the car. Subsequently, an officer was hit by the vehicle. After this incident, Police started to persecute the car in question and fired warning shots.







In the end the two occupants of the car were detained. The case is under investigation.

Also read: