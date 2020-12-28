Government reminds Vehicle Owners to pay Road Tax









Road tax should be paid before April 1, 2021

Kralendijk- The Government of Bonaire reminds vehicle owners about the payment of Road Tax for the year 2021.

The amounts to be paid are unchanged. For a gasoline engine there the tax to be paid is 95 dollars for a 6 month period and 190 for the whole year.







For diesel engines the amount to be paid is 419 dollars for 6 months and 838 for the full year. There are different amounts for commercial vehicles like taxi drivers.

Vehicle owners will shortly receive an invoice for their vehicle. The Government reminds the vehicle owners that the tax should be paid before April 1, 2021.

