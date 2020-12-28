Loader catches Fire on Airport Road Bonaire









The loader is parked right in front of the Fire Department. Photo: ABC Online Media.

Kralendijk- A so-called Backhoe Loader this afternoon caught fire on the Kaya International, passing in front of Bonaire International Airport.

Reportedly, a leaking hose caused the fire. As the incident happened very close to the Fire Station, the Fire Department managed to put out the fire quite rapidly. This however could not avoid a big fire plume, which caused unrest from residents seeing the smoke so close to the airport.







The road was shortly closed in both directions by the Police. KPCN is still looking into the accident which caused quite some material damage, but thankfully no personal injuries.

