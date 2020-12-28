No new Covid-19 cases for Bonaire

- 3Shares
Kralendijk – There is no additional positive case of Covid-19. On December 28th there are 3 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 153 persons have recovered and no one is admitted in hospital due to Covid-19.
Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.
