Covid-cases back to Zero on St. Eustatius









25 Shares

Illustration: Government of St. Eustatius

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The number of active Covid-cases is back to zero on St. Eustatius. Over the Christmas days there was still one active case, but since Tuesday, the Government’s list shows zero cases.

Just as is the case in Bonaire, the two most recent cases on St. Eustatius were linked to people who had traveled abroad and returned to the island.







St. Eustatius, just like Bonaire, has managed to maintain a relatively low number of Covid-infections. It should be noted that St. Eustatius is much more restrictive in allowing people onto the island, in comparison to Bonaire which receives about 2 – 4 planes out of the Netherlands on a near-daily basis.

Also read: