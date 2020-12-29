- 4Shares
Kralendijk- As of Tuesday there are in total 5 active cases of Covid-19 on the island.
While this seems a bit hidden in de figures presented by the Government of Bonaire on Tuesday, a total of 25% of those who got tested on Monday for the Covid-virus, tested positive.
Out of a total of 12 people, 3 turned out positive. As one case recovered, there are now 5 active cases on the island.
- Covid-cases back to Zero on St. Eustatius
- Koos Sneek wants Mortgage Guarantee to stimulate Home Ownership on Statia
- PLP Looks back on Successful Family Fun Day
- Number of Active Covid Cases Bonaire increases to 5
- Loader catches Fire on Airport Road Bonaire