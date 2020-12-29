Number of Active Covid Cases Bonaire increases to 5









Kralendijk- As of Tuesday there are in total 5 active cases of Covid-19 on the island.

While this seems a bit hidden in de figures presented by the Government of Bonaire on Tuesday, a total of 25% of those who got tested on Monday for the Covid-virus, tested positive.







Out of a total of 12 people, 3 turned out positive. As one case recovered, there are now 5 active cases on the island.