A view of the GTI Park on Sunday. Photo: PLP

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Progressive Labor Party PLP say they look back on a very successful Family Fun Day which was held on Sunday.

The organizers estimate that a total number of 500 people visited the event throughout the day.







Especially those with kids stayed around longer, as there were quite some activities for the smaller ones.

The PLP organized the Family Fun Day partly to say ‘thank you’ to all supporters who supported the party in the October 21 elections.

