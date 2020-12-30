BES-Reporter’s Review of 2020 in St. Eustatius -In pictures









1 Share

Click the link at the end of the article to see the video.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- In spite of the fact that the year 2020 seems to have been dominated by Corona, a lot has happened on St. Eustatius that did not have to do with Corona.

A new election, a new island council, construction of a new water storage tank, the development of the airport, but also the fire at the Godet House and the passing of well known persons. Some good and some bad.







Our photo review gives a good overview of developments. It is also a summary of what BES-Reporter has written about over the past year.

Click here for the 2020 Review -in Pictures: https://vimeo.com/495655043

Also read: