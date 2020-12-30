State Secretary Raymond Knops to visit Bonaire, Aruba and St. Maarten









Kralendijk, Oranjestad, Aruba, Philipsburg -Secretary of State Raymond Knops (Interior and Kingdom Relations) will be visiting Bonaire, Aruba and Sint Maarten from 3 January to 7 January.

On Bonaire, the Secretary of State is received by authority Edison Rijna and acting State Representative Jan Helmond. Discussions with the Executive Board and the Island Council are on the agenda. Furthermore, the Secretary of State will talk to young professionals and visit the Department of Agriculture Livestock and Fisheries.







In Aruba, the Secretary of State will be received by David Abrahams. An audience at Governor Alfonso Boekhoudt is scheduled, after which Mr. Knops visits the Dr. Horacio Oduber Hospital. Subsequently, discussions will take place with Prime Minister Wever-Croes, Minister Bikker (Justice, Security and Integration), the Council of Ministers and The Attorney-General in Steege respectively. The Secretary of State will also visit the Red Cross, Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association and the food bank to discuss the consequences of the Coronavirus on the island.

The Secretary of State concludes his visit to the islands on Sint Maarten, where he has meetings with Governor Holiday and Prime Minister Jacobs. Visits are also planned to a number of entrepreneurs and representatives of various NGOs to discuss the experience of the past year. Furthermore, Mr. Knops a visit to the new Covid-19 pavilion and the Red Cross. On all three islands, the visit will be concluded with a press moment.

