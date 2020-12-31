Native trees planted on Klein Bonaire for Paul Hoetjes









Kralendijk – Last Tuesday, DNCA planted native trees for Paul Heotjes and scattered his ashes on Klein Bonaire, close to his beloved wife Mieke. This initiative is part of the reforestation project planting native trees to restore the forest that used to be on Klein Bonaire. Paul was co-founder of the DCNA and recently passed away. As Emilio Wilson Estate Foundation beautifully quoted: “A Great Great tree has fallen, but his contributions will allow for many of our Forests, Coral reefs, Ponds, Mangroves to stand and flourish for generations to come.”

