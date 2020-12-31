Web Bonaire Employee Christmas Charitable Act









Kralendijk – Recently WEB colleagues made a delivery of Christmas packages to some families in Bonaire. Always at the end of the year they take time to reflect on the accomplishments and goals achieved. 2020 was a year with many challenges. Many are those who experienced difficult moments due to illness, unemployment, the loss of a loved one or due to the current situation of COVID-19.

Water –en Energie Bedrijf Bonaire N.V (WEB) launched a project to give

back to the community of Bonaire and make 50 families happy with a

Christmas package. This project was called: “It’s Christmas in the heart that

put’s Christmas in the air”. The Christmas season is a festive and beautiful

season to share our hearts with the community.







WEB colleagues prepared all the packages and distributed these last week

on December 17th. WEB N.V wishes the people of Bonaire a happy end of the year and that 2021 will be a year full of positivism, faith and hope that everything will return to normal.

