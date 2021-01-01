C-Post Donates close to 10.000 dollars to Food Bank in Curaçao









Thomas Roggendorf handing over a special cheque to the Voedselbank Curaçao.

Willemstad- The director of C-post International, Mr. Thomas Roggendorf was recently able to visit Voedselbank Curaçao to hand over a donation of 17.290 guilers (9,659 US Dollar).

The donation was made possible thanks to the sale of special COVID-19 postage stamps. With this contribution, C-post International is proud to play its part to support our community during the challenging times we are living in.







In June 2020, C-post released a series of postage stamps especially dedicated to the front-line workers that played a vital role in the fight against COVID-19 in Curaçao.

“A large quantity of these postage stamps was purchased through our e-commerce platform, which serves clients from Hong Kong to Sweden”, according to Roggendorf.

Grateful

The Postal director says C-post International is very grateful to everyone who purchased these postage stamps, and made it possible for Cpost to contribute to efforts that truly support those who currently need it most in our community.

