On Bonaire: Active Covid cases more than Double Overnight









60 Shares

Kralendijk- The new year did not start all too positive when it comes to the number of persons infected with the Covid-19 virus.

16 of the 37 persons who got tested for Covid-19 yesterday turned out positive. On January 1st, the total number of active cases therefore stands at 29.







Earlier this week Government had already expressed concern that there were more positive cases to come. The contact information for some positive persons was difficult to establish, but it is know that they have been present at relatively large gatherings.

Quarantine

The number of persons in quarantine has also gone up quite a bit, with currently 81 persons in confinement, as they have been in contact with persons who have turned out positive, of may have been exposed to the virus too.

Also read: