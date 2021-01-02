Active Corona-cases Bonaire up to 46: New measures in place









Kralendijk- There are again 17 new additional cases on Bonaire. This was communicated in a press conference on Saturday morning. The total number of active cases now stands at 46.

According to Island Governor Edison Rijna, new measures need to be taken to curb the current outbreak.







The most important measures are an earlier closure of bars and restaurants need to close at 10 PM again and can only allow 50% of normal capacity on premises.

Casinos are allowed to stay open to midnight, but cannot serve any liquor after 10 PM.

Tourism

The new measures so far will not have an impact on the ability of tourists to come to Bonaire. A negative PCR test is still a requirement, as is the filling out of the online Health Declaration.