Saba’s Governor Johnson Wishes Residents Happy New Year

The Bottom, Saba- “As we are on the eve of a new year, we can look back to a year filled with the unknown, loss and tragedy”, were the first words of Governor Jonathan Johnson’s speech on New Year’s eve.

According to Johnson, at the beginning of 2020, nobody could have have foreseen that we would be faced with a global pandemic reaching every part of the globe. Jonshon also said that Saba had taken measures to protect the vulnerable and lessen the burden of our medical services with ‘a good level of success’.







“We have not been spared by not having COVID-19 on our island but in general due to the measures taken we have been able to live rather normally compared to other parts of the world”, said Jonshon

New Year

According to Johnson a new year gives new hopes, dreams and aspirations. “We must not only hope and dream but also act and commit ourselves to the betterment of ourselves and our island. Many persons contribute to the daily running of our island and I am grateful for one and all. From the civil servants to the hospital and home for the aged staff, to the teachers, construction workers, hospitality sector workers, entrepreneurs and all those who I may have forgotten I thank you”

Johnson said that while we still do not know what 2021 may hold, but that every day we can resolve to do what is right for ourselves and those around us. “2020 has taught us that we shouldn’t take even the smallest things for granted. This past Monday we had an impressive fireworks display. Yearly it is planned earlier in the week so that the elderly and public at large can enjoy it earlier in the evening. How the weather has changed since then? It shows that a lot is outside of our control. We can decide how we react to outside forces. That is up to us. Nothing more”.

Johson wrapped up his speech, saying that on behalf of himself and his family, he wished everyone a Happy New Year 2021.

