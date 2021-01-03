12 New Infections bring total Covid-figures Bonaire to 58









Kralendijk- There are 12 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of ‘active’ cases up to 58, according to Bonaire Crisis Website.

While 12 infections is a relatively high number for Bonaire, it is less than the number of new infections yesterday, when there were 17 new cases. It is also noteworthy that of the positive test ratio yesterday was 68% (17 out of 25 tests) and today this is 28% (12 out of 43 tests conducted).







One person with Covid is presently hospitalized.

