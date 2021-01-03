Knops arrives in Bonaire









2 Shares

The PH GOV parked at Bonaire Airfield, shortly after arriving. Photo: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk- State Secretary Raymond Knops on Sunday afternoon arrived in Bonaire for a 4-day trip which includes Bonaire, Aruba and St. Maarten.

The Government Boeing 737, PH-GOV arrived in Bonaire shortly close to 3.30 in the afternoon.







Knops will have meetings in Bonaire with among others a group of young professionals, while he will also pay a visit to the Department of Agricultural, Husbandry and Fishery (LVV).

The State Secretary will also have a meeting with acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond and with Island Governor Edison Rijna.

Also read: