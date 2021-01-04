Eight new Covid-infections; Downward test ratio Continues









Kralendijk- While the total number of positive Covid-19 cases went up again with 8 to a total of 65 active cases, the downward test ratio continues.

Yesterday a total of 60 tests were conducted, of which 8 (13.3%) turned out positive. While the number is still going up, this also means that the latest outbreak seems somewhat contained.







Over the last 3 days respectively 25, 12 and 8 cases turned out positive. Of course it is hoped that the downward trend will continue.

So far, 2 sources are held responsible for the latest outbreak. One is related to a big party held on the island, while the other reputedly is related to a church meeting. The Government however has not officially confirmed this information.

