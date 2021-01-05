12 new Covid-19 cases for Bonaire

- 12Shares
Kralendijk – 12 of the 55 persons who got tested for Covid-19 got a positive result. On January 5, Bonaire has 74 active cases of Covid-19. 160 persons have recovered and 1 person is admitted in the hospital due to Covid-19.
Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.
