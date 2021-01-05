Men charged on Curacao for fishing lobsters and sea snails









Willemstad – During a regular patrol, a Coast Guard team sailing on board a Metal Shark saw two men fishing for lobsters and sea snails (conch). The men carried a large number of lobsters and sea snails that were too small. Under the Fisheries Decree, fishing for sea snails smaller than 18 centimeters is prohibited. Fishing for shedding lobsters, egg-bearing lobsters or those smaller than 25 centimeters is also prohibited. Fishing these immature animals threatens them with extinction. The animals do not get a chance to grow, so they cannot provide new growth. The coast guards confiscated it and the men were fined. All lobsters and sea snails were later returned to the sea.

