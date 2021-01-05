Register your child for primary education on Bonaire









Previously, children who turned 4 years old and went to primary school for the first time used to have to be registered with the OLB (compulsory education).

We would like to inform you that this has changed. From now on you must register your child online at www.aanmeldenbasisonderwijsbonaire.com.

Children who will go to school for the first time in the 2021-2022 school year must be registered for primary education before April 1st, 2021.

Registration on www.aanmeldenbasisonderwijsbonaire.com is mandatory for all children born between June 1st, 2017 and May 31st, 2018.

On the website you will find all the necessary information to register your child correctly. The website is available in Dutch, Papiamento, Spanish and English.

So, make sure that your child is registered before April 1st, 2021. If you do not register on time, it is more likely that there will be no more places at the schools you prefer.

