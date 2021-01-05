St. Maarten introduces Mandatory Visitor Health Insurance









Philipsburg – As of January 11, 2021, St. Maarten will roll out the SXM Protection Plan, a mandatory health coverage for its visitors that is very affordable and assures the tourist a relaxing and safe vacation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Maarten wants to ensure that all visitors are properly protected and have an advanced protection in case they test positive while vacationing on our friendly island.

A visitor who tests positive for COVID-19 in St. Maarten, will have very few, if any, out-of-pocket expenses, giving the visitors a peace of mind in case they test positive, and if they cannot be assisted in St. Maarten, the SXM Protection Plan covers also medical evacuation costs. The overall maximum limit for all benefits together, except Medical Evacuation, is $50,000. Emergency medical evacuation to the nearest qualified hospital to prevent loss of life, is up to a maximum limit of $20,000, provided the patient cannot be treated locally in St. Maarten.







In case of hospitalization, the expenses to treat severe COVID-19 symptoms includes specialist fees, diagnostic x-rays, lab expenses and nursing costs. Costs of specialized transportation of a Covid-19 infected person. It also covers a maximum sublimit of $125 per day, max. 14 days, in case of a positive Covid-19 test result. Intensive Care Unit charges for treatment of a critical ailment caused by COVID-19. Costs of doctor consults. Max. 4 medically necessary Covid-19 tests as outpatient with a sublimit of $75 per test.

Tests are only covered with referral from the St. Maarten Government Health Department. Emergency medical evacuation to the nearest qualified hospital to prevent loss of life. Preventive government mandated quarantines for fellow travelers and those who tested negative are NOT COVERED.

The insurance is required for all foreign nationals with the exception of residents, visitors who arrive, leave the same day, crewmembers and transit/transfer passengers who do not need to recheck their luggage.

The St. Maarten Visitors Protection Plan sold and processed via the mandatory online health form on www.stmaartenentry.com

For detailed information on the St. Maarten Visitors Protection Plan please visit www.sxmprotectionplan.com

About St. Maarten: St. Maarten is the smallest island in the world to be shared by two nations – Netherlands and France – creating a destination with European charm and Caribbean flair. Located at the northern end of the Lesser Antilles, the islands 37 square miles has 37 breathtaking beaches and is home to many historical and family-oriented attractions. Direct air service is available to Princess Juliana International Airport from major U.S. and Canada, South America, Europe, and the Caribbean gateways.

