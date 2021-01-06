Fines issued on Statia for lack of valid ID









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Sunday, December 3rd , various tickets were issued on St. Eustatius for, among other things, driving without a driver’s license and for refusing to show a valid driver’s license, valid insurance papers, tax papers and a valid identity document.

The identification obligation means that everyone from the age of 14 must be able to show a valid proof of identity if the police asks for it. Other officials supervising legal compliance may also ask you for a valid proof of identity. If you are unable or unwilling to show an original and valid ID, you are punishable by law. You run the risk of a fine. The identification obligation does not give the police or supervisors the authority to check your identity without reason. You have no obligation to have it on you, only an obligation to show. Because you are obliged to be able to show the proof of identity, it means in practice that you must always carry a proof of identity with you.







Do you temporarily have no ID? For example because you have lost this? Then you run the risk that you do not meet the identification obligation. Someone who has temporarily lost his identity document must be able to identify himself with another valid proof of identity.

