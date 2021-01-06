Kadaster Netherlands takes on cadastral functions in the Caribbean Netherlands









Photo: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On January 1st, 2021, the responsibility for the land registers in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba (BES) was shifted from the island administration to the Kadaster in the Netherlands and the public registers. This means that all cadastral tasks for the Caribbean Netherlands are now incorporated into a single organisation.

Since 2011 the Kadaster in the Netherlands has been involved in digitalising and automating the islands’ cadastres through digitalising the public registers as well as setting up the cadastral registry. Assigning responsibility for the islands’ cadastral functions to Kadaster Netherlands on January 1st, 2021, allows further improvements and creates more possibilities for further modernisation.







“We want to continue developing the digitalisation that we’ve established on the islands over the previous years. This will also lead to improved quality of available data. We will be taking a considerable number of steps towards this in the coming period. Together we will keep building towards legislative confidence,” states Frank Tierolff, chairman of Kadaster’s Board of Management.

Why just one organisation?

The introduction of the Act will create a more uniform procedure and registry, which means clearer information for users, such as property owners, notaries, estate agents, banks, project developers. By further professionalising cadastral functions in the Caribbean Netherlands, there will be better transparency on the property market, which can provide an extra boost for the economies on the islands. “Through the BES Land Registry Act, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations will ensure that Cadastres from the Caribbean Netherlands will become part of Kadaster Netherlands on January 1, 2021. Being part of a larger organisation can result in more possibilities for modernisation and digitalisation, which will mean providing better services to users such as owners, notaries, estate agents, banks and project developers,” minister Ollongren explains.

Kadaster considers it important that the cadastral functions on the BES islands continue to operate in the way that they are used to. The phasing out of the current cadastral functions on the islands will not have any consequences for the services provided. The public is still able to go directly to the local Cadastre organisation, which oversees the implementation of cadastral operations and which will be integrated as a section of Kadaster Netherlands.

Kadaster keeps a record of who has which rights in relation to all property (land and buildings) in the Netherlands and the Caribbean Netherlands. Where is the boundary between your premises and your neighbour’s? Which property belongs to who? All data that is registered, is available to everyone. For more information, visit http://bes.kadaster.nl

