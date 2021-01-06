Vacancy Statia Government: Sr. Beleidsmedewerker ICT









The Executive Council of Public Entity Sint Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands is in short term seeking candidates interested in above-mentioned function.

The position of Sr. Policy officer ICT focuses on information management for the services of the ICT team (Internal Services Unit, Directorate of Operations and Customer Contact). The function is aimed at the coordination and harmonization of the information provision within the Public Entity of St. Eustatius. The Sr. Policy officer ICT is responsible for the efficient use of information systems and gives shape and content to the information policy and ensures that the policy is actually implemented.







The complete text for this position (in Dutch) can be found here.

