Clyde van Putten Wants Central Committee Meeting on Vaccination Plans

Clyde van Putten during the swearing in ceremony as member of the St. Eustatius Island Council.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Councilman Clyde van Putten (PLP) has sent a letter to Central Committee president Reuben Merkman to request a meeting about the vaccination plans for the island.

"Through this medium, I the undersigned, is requesting an extra ordinary meeting of the Central Committee to discuss 'the Complete population of Saba and St. Eustatius to receive vaccination in February".







Van Putten requests that the Executive Council and a representative from the Department of Health also be present during the meeting of what he calls ‘this most important matter’.

Plan

Van Putten’s requests for the Central Committee meeting comes after plans which were announced by Health Minister Hugo de Jonge to vaccinate the entire populations on St. Eustatius and Saba around mid-February. Especially on St. Eustatius, many people are still hesitant about vaccination.

