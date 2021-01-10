Active Corona cases Bonaire dip under 100









12 Shares

Kralendijk- On Sunday Bonaire has 98 ‘active’ cases of infection with the Covid-19 virus, which is 3 less, than was the case yesterday.

The figure is the result of 4 new confirmed infections, while 7 infected cases no longer have symptoms and are considered ‘recovered’. Government however warns -once again- that not all test results have been received so far.







“Four of the 30 persons who got tested for Covid-19 got a positive result. Not all the test results has been registered. Seven persons have recovered and 1 person is in hospital due to Covid-19”, according to the Government’s Communication department.

Also read: