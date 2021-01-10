Bonaire back on Saba’s list of high-risk countries









A Winair plane about to land in Saba. Photo: BES-Reporter

Kralendijk- Bonaire has been added back to the list of so-called high-risk countries on Saba.

This means that travelers from Bonaire to Saba, must take into account a 10-day mandatory quarantine on the island. “Because of the number of positive cases on Bonaire we moved the island from medium risk to high risk. This means mandatory testing and a 10-day quarantining for everyone coming from Bonaire”, according to Saba’s Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.







According to Johnson, presently there are about 70 people in total in quarantine on island and so far everyone adheres well to the measures.

