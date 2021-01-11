Bonaire Government prepares for Covid-19 vaccination









The idea is to start vaccinating people in February, but a detailed planning is not yet known.

Kralendijk – The Public Entity Bonaire expects to start the vaccination program to combat the Corona virus in February 2021.

As soon as more details are known, the population will be informed exactly when and where the vaccination will start and who will be the first to qualify for this.







Ultimately, every adult on Bonaire can get vaccinated. This is done in collaboration with the general practitioners and Fundashon Mariadal. When more people are vaccinated, the chance of an outbreak of the Corona virus is getting smaller.

The various vaccines that are becoming available have been extensively tested and found to be safe. In many countries residents have already voluntarily vaccinated themselves. Vaccination is also voluntary on Bonaire.

Equipment

Transportation and storage of the vaccines must be done with care. The equipment for this will arrive on Bonaire in the course of January. At the end of January, a team of experts from the RIVM will arrive on the island to supervise and check everything.

The Public Health Department has made agreements with RIVM and the ministery of Health on how this can best be done. In addition, an information campaign is being prepared by the Communication Department so that everyone is well informed about everything related to the vaccination program.

Normal

It is hoped that with the vaccination program, resident will be able to resume a somewhat normal life without fear of becoming infected with the virus. “The more people get vaccinated, the faster the virus can disappear from our daily lives”, according to a statement by the Government of Bonaire.

