Bonaire has 25 new Covid-19 cases









16 Shares

Kralendijk -Bonaire has 121 active cases of Covid-19 on January 11, 2021. 25 of the 105 people tested, had a positive result for Covid-19. The numbers are high because it includes result of the past days. Contact tracing has started. The infected persons are in isolation. Their family members and contacts are in quarantine. 1 person is in hospital due to Covid-19.

To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as keep 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus. Take a test if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the result. It’s important to wait the result in quarantine. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people.



Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.









Also read