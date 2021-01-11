Police Detain Organizer Party that started Flare-up in Covid-infections

- 7Shares
Kralendijk- The Police Force Caribbean Netherlands (KPCN) on has detained N.E. on suspicion of violation of the emergency ordinance.
E. on December 26, 2020 organized a party on the island, which turned out to be an important source where a relatively large group of people were infected with the Covid-19 virus.
After receiving the thumbs-up from the Public Prosecutors office, KPCN went ahead and arrested N.E.
Police is still looking into the matter and does not exclude other detentions in relation to the case.
