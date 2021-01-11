Web Bonaire Main Office will be open on Monday January 11th 2021









Kralendijk – After one WEB employee was diagnosed for COVID -19, WEB Management out of an abundance of caution took the decision to close the main office for deep cleaning and thorough disinfecting on Thursday 7th and Friday 8th of January.

The WEB main office will be open today Monday, January 11th for its

customers.

– Keep in mind that 1 cash register is open.

– A mouth mask is mandatory.

– Keep a distance of 1.5 meters.

– WEB only allows a limited number of customers at a time.

– Preferably use your debit card, not cash.

Is it necessary to visit the information desk?

This is only possible by making an appointment via e-mail: info@webbonaire.com







Important!: No cash payments can be made at the information desk.

WEB Customer Service can be reached via INFO@WEBBONAIRE.COM or

005997158244

They ask all customers to be extra vigilant in wearing masks, handwashing

and social distancing to prevent further spread of COVID- 19 in the

community. Do your business with WEB preferably by email or by telephone. Avoid physical contact as much as possible!

They thank you for your support, patience and understanding.

