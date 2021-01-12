7 Bars & Restaurants Bonaire Closed after Covid-19 Controls









Photo: ABC Online Media.

Kralendijk- Authorities on Bonaire had already warned that a much sterner control would start to take place on the observation of Covid-19 preventative measures, and on Tuesday evening they continued their intensified controls.

A total of 16 bars and restaurants were visited by the Department of Surveillance & Enforcement. At 9 establishments there was no violation of the preventative measures, but 7 other establishments fared less well.







According to a spokesperson for the Police Force, the 7 establishments in question failed one or more rules of the preventative measures implemented. They were fined and the establishments were closed.