Kralendijk – Bonaire has 118 active cases of Covid-19 on January 12, 2021. 5 of the 24 test results for Covid-19 are positive. Not all the test results has been registered. Eight people have recovered since yesterday and 2 are in hospital due to Covid-19.

To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as keep 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus. Take a test if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the result. It’s important to wait the result in quarantine. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people.







Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

