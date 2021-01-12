Inaugural WestJet Flight to Bonaire Postponed till Year-end









Kralendijk- The inaugural flight of WestJet, which would create a direct link between Toronto, Canada and the island has been postponed till the end of the year.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), along with the Bonaire island government (OLB) and the Bonaire International Airport (BIA), had recently announced that the island would welcome the first WestJet flight on February 6, 2021.







Measures

The Canadian Government however has recently announced a more severe measure for people traveling to Canada. Travelers are required to take a PCR-test and provide proof of a negative test result prior to boarding a flight to Canada.

A mandatory 14 day quarantine has also in place for all travelers upon returning or arriving in Canada.

Cancellations

Since the announcement of the new entry requirements, cancelations to long haul destinations including Bonaire have rapidly increased. Due to these reasons WestJet management took the decision to postpone WestJet flights to Bonaire until next season, winter 2021.

The recently signed agreement with WestJet will however stay in effect and both TCB and WestJet will continue working towards the operation for the next season.

