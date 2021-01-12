PLP Continues to Oppose Woonlinie Deal









A renovated Social Housing Unit. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The progressive Labor Party (PLP) is still not in agreement with the deal on the table with Woonlinie, to manage Social Housing on St. Eustatius.

The orange party feels that it would be more beneficial to work towards the strengthening of the Statia Housing Foundation, so that they can do a better job.







Specifically the PLP feels that too little progress is made with the construction of new social housing on the island, which does not amount to more than a few units per year. “Much too little”, according to the PLP.

The Party therefore has assured that the theme of Social Housing and the Woonlinie Contract be dealt with in Wednesday’s Island Council meeting which will be held at the STUCO offices.

Golden Rock

The party still believe in their original plan to offer long-term tenants the option to buy their house at what they call ‘a friendly price’. The party proposed such a setup back in 2017, but did not manage to pass it through the island council in order to proceed with execution.

While the sale of the houses would generate income to construct new units, it would also provide the tenants-turned-into-owners the possibility to extend their houses or modify them in ways they see fit.

