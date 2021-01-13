Bonaire corals are recovering

- 15Shares
Kralendijk – According to NOAA the oceans are now free of thermal stress! This should allow corals to finish recovering. STINAPA biologists noticed that while coral bleaching is still evident, corals are rebrowning and almost no dead corals have been observed as a result of bleaching. This is great news for Bonaire!
